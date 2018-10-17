“So it’s official. Photoshop — real Photoshop — is coming to the iPad next year. If you’re someone who uses Photoshop, uses the iPad to get work done, or both, this is big news,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “It’s a huge shot in the arm for the iPad Pro and another sign of where Apple’s platforms are going in the future. In 2019, iOS apps aren’t just coming to the Mac—one of the biggest and most important Mac apps is coming to iOS.”

“Photoshop is huge and it’s entrenched. It’s been used by graphics professionals for three decades,” Snell writes. “The workflows of many different fields are based on it. Businesses large, medium, and small rely on it.”

“Adobe’s move to iPad instantly makes everyone who knows, loves, or relies on Photoshop a possible candidate for an iPad Pro,” Snell writes. “And make no mistake, the iPad Pro is already plenty powerful enough to run Photoshop, and with the Apple Pencil it’s got an input method that will satisfy most graphics pros.”

Read more in the full article here.