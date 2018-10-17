“Photoshop is huge and it’s entrenched. It’s been used by graphics professionals for three decades,” Snell writes. “The workflows of many different fields are based on it. Businesses large, medium, and small rely on it.”
“Adobe’s move to iPad instantly makes everyone who knows, loves, or relies on Photoshop a possible candidate for an iPad Pro,” Snell writes. “And make no mistake, the iPad Pro is already plenty powerful enough to run Photoshop, and with the Apple Pencil it’s got an input method that will satisfy most graphics pros.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Adobe’s Photoshop move is yet another stamp of legitimacy for iOS and iPad Pro, the combination of which has for some time now, even before Photoshop, equaled “real computing.”
