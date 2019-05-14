“Apple has fallen prey to the trade war-triggered market sell-off, tumbling 11% in just a week,” Keris Lahiff reports for CNBC.

“But a propitious development in its charts could signal a massive rally, says Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak,” Lahiff reports. “‘It’s seeing a golden cross. That’s when a rising 50-day moving average breaks above a rising 200-day moving average, and I’m usually not a big fan of that indicator but it’s been a very compelling one for Apple,’ Maley said Monday on CNBC’s Trading Nation.”

“The last three times the stock experienced a golden cross – in 2009, 2013 and 2016 – it rallied around 540%, 110%, and 130%, respectively, through to its peak years after,” Lahiff reports. “‘So if this stock can turn back up, that indicator would tell you it just might be see a good run,’ said Maley.”

