“The updated image editing app Pixelmator Pro 1.3.4 brings a new perspective transform tool and many feature improvements, but also a headline color-matching feature that resembles video grading,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“The most visibly striking feature in the newly updated Pixelmator Pro 1.3.4 image editor is ML Match Colors. Using Machine Learning, the app is now able to alter the colors of one image to match any other,” Gallagher writes. “Drag the new image onto Pixelmator Pro’s tools pane and the current image will adjust to match it.”

“It’s similar in principle to how video grading works in an app such as Final Cut Pro X. You find an image, or a frame, that has the right color mix and ambience that you want, then you get the app to apply that to any other image,” Gallagher writes. “ML Match Colors is an impressive, fast and immediately useful feature but it isn’t the only one in this update.”

