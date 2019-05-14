“Deere is down 1.2% in pre-market trading — but Apple is rising 1.2%, and U.S. equity futures are gaining alongside European stocks as investors assess the prospects for global trade and sift for potential winners,” Wittenstein and Maranz write. “According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the current trade situation could result in Apple seeing production costs for the iPhone rise 2%-3%, given the impact that trade is having on input materials like lithium batteries. Under a ‘more draconian scenario,’ where additional tariffs are levied, expenses could escalate ‘by roughly 10%+ over time.'”
“Any pressure on the Cupertino, California-based company is likely to have a ripple effect throughout its vast global network of suppliers,” Wittenstein and Maranz write, “which includes Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.”
….This money will come from the massive Tariffs being paid to the United States for allowing China, and others, to do business with us. The Farmers have been “forgotten” for many years. Their time is now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
China will be pumping money into their system and probably reducing interest rates, as always, in order to make up for the business they are, and will be, losing. If the Federal Reserve ever did a “match,” it would be game over, we win! In any event, China wants a deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
….of the tremendous ground we have lost to China on Trade since the ridiculous one sided formation of the WTO. It will all happen, and much faster than people think!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2019
