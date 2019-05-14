“Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,286,761) for a ‘passenger vehicle door and window,'” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “”

Here’s Apple’s summary of the invention:

A passenger vehicle includes a body, a powertrain, a first door, and a second door. The body defines a passenger compartment having an opening. The powertrain propels the passenger vehicle on a public roadway. The first door is movably coupled to the vehicle body to at least partially close the opening.

The first door includes a door structure, which defines a cavity, and a first window that is movable between a lowered position in the cavity and a raised position in which a forward edge thereof is substantially coextensive with a forward end of the cavity. The second door is movably coupled to the vehicle body to at least partially close the opening.

The second door includes a second window having a second forward edge. The rearward edge of the first window at least one of engages the second forward edge or compresses a seal with the second forward edge.

