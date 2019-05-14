Here’s Apple’s summary of the invention:
A passenger vehicle includes a body, a powertrain, a first door, and a second door. The body defines a passenger compartment having an opening. The powertrain propels the passenger vehicle on a public roadway. The first door is movably coupled to the vehicle body to at least partially close the opening.
The first door includes a door structure, which defines a cavity, and a first window that is movable between a lowered position in the cavity and a raised position in which a forward edge thereof is substantially coextensive with a forward end of the cavity. The second door is movably coupled to the vehicle body to at least partially close the opening.
The second door includes a second window having a second forward edge. The rearward edge of the first window at least one of engages the second forward edge or compresses a seal with the second forward edge.
Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustration, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Apple’s not planning on building their own vehicles. 😉
Obviously, this is more proof that:
Apple is working on actual vehicles, not just some “vehicleOS” they’d license out to others (which was always a stupid proposition, as anyone who’s studied how Apple works for more than 3 minutes knows implicitly). — MacDailyNews, August 28, 2018
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
