“It seems that Apple takes self-driving tech seriously, as the company continues to increase its fleet of test vehicles. Hence, it was reported earlier in May that the tech giant now has state permission to test 55 cars on public roads of California, compared to just three cars last year,” Luzgin writes. “The number looks impressive in light of the fact that such pioneers of autonomous driving tech such as Waymo, Nvidia and Tesla have fewer vehicles in the Golden State, and the only player with more autonomous driving permissions is General Motors.”
“It is stated by TechCrunch: ‘In order to conduct driverless testing, companies must have previously tested the vehicles in controlled conditions. The vehicles must also, among many other things, meet the definition of an SAE Level 4 or 5 vehicle,'” Luzgin writes. “Therefore, Apple having permission to test 55 cars means at least two critical things: (1) The corporation has already tested self-driving vehicles. This implies Apple has all the necessary equipment (radars, lidars, cameras), vehicles, software, and facilities for in-house tests. (2) Apple achieved at least level 4 automation according to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) definition. In turn, level 4 states ‘no human interaction required,’ which is another clue that shows the level of progress of Apple’s self-driving tech.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously work is proceeding. Hopefully, we’ll see some results as soon as they’re ready!
