“Apple will lay off 190 employees in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale in its self-driving car division, the company said,” Roland Li reports for The Same Francisco Chronicle.

“The layoffs were disclosed, along with new details, in a letter this month to the California Employment Development Department. CNBC reported last month that layoffs were occurring in the self-driving car division, known as Project Titan,” Li reports. “Tom Neumayr, an Apple spokesman, confirmed that the letter to the state referenced the same layoffs.”

“Most of the affected employees are engineers, including 38 engineering program managers, 33 hardware engineers, 31 product design engineers and 22 software engineers. The layoffs will take effect April 16, according to the filing,” Li reports. “Apple’s expansion into Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, which are close to the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, ramped up starting in 2014, according to property records and previous news reports. That was the same year the self-driving division was founded.”

