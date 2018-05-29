“Just two weeks ago, we broke the news that Apple has 55 autonomous vehicles on the streets of California,” Serhat Kurt reports for macReports. “Today we learned that Apple has now 62 vehicles and 87 drivers, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).”

“It seems Apple is aggressively developing its self-driving technology,” Kurt reports.

“There are total of 423 autonomous vehicles in California,” Kurt reports. “There were 409 vehicles two weeks ago.”

Read more in the full article here.