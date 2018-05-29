“It seems Apple is aggressively developing its self-driving technology,” Kurt reports.
“There are total of 423 autonomous vehicles in California,” Kurt reports. “There were 409 vehicles two weeks ago.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: No.1 remains GM Cruise with 104 vehicles.
