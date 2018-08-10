“Doug Field, who stepped down as the senior vice president of engineering at Telsa Inc last month, is returning to Apple Inc, Apple told Reuters on Thursday,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Field will be working with Apple executive Bob Mansfield, who has been heading up Apple’s self-driving car program, Project Titan.”

“Field has spent the past five years at Tesla,” Nellis reports. “In April, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had asked Field to manage the company’s engineering and production while Musk focused more time on Model 3 production.”

“But in May, reports emerged that Field was leaving the carmaker,” Nellis reports. “At the time, Tesla said Field was ‘just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla.’ In July, Tesla announced that Field had left Tesla.”

