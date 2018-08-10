“Field has spent the past five years at Tesla,” Nellis reports. “In April, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had asked Field to manage the company’s engineering and production while Musk focused more time on Model 3 production.”
“But in May, reports emerged that Field was leaving the carmaker,” Nellis reports. “At the time, Tesla said Field was ‘just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla.’ In July, Tesla announced that Field had left Tesla.”
MacDailyNews Take: Wonder if Musk’s inceasingly erratic behavior of late had anything to do with it?
