Phillip Elmer-Dewitt reports a note to clients from Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra for Apple 3.0.

Some snippets:

• We believe Apple needs big new [Total Addressable Markets] TAMs to keep growing and we reiterate our expectation that it ultimately launches a self-driving CAR, irrespective of contrary news flow and even its own hesitations to date.

• Apple is also investing in original MEDIA content as its other big new TAM, but we see cars better fitting its product-centric business model.

• We think consensus is that Apple has pulled back on ambitions to launch a car and is now just focusing on autonomous tech to sell to others, but we see no history of Apple acting as a “supplier” of core tech to other OEMs, and its entire business model rather built on owning/controlling the end-to-end experience.

• Given the market’s sheer size and parallels to Apple’s historical MO, we remain convinced that it will inevitably be drawn into launching its own car.

— Robert Cihra

Read more in the full article here.