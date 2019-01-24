We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple. We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute, and that this is the most ambitious machine learning project ever. — Apple Inc.
“In August, Apple enlisted a Tesla engineering vice president and Apple veteran, Doug Field, to lead the Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield,” Kolodny, Farr, and Eisenstein report. “This week’s dismissals from the group were seen internally as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership.”
MacDailyNews Take: Expected.
We’d be more concerned if there weren’t any restructuring and refocusing under the new leadership.
