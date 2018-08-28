“While Apple’s self-driving vehicle fleet is the most prominent element of its ‘Project Titan’ research, the company is still working on other areas of the car, including improving the safety of passengers in a vehicle and a sunroof of its own design,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“A pair of patents granted to Apple on Thursday cover two areas of the driving experience that are often overlooked,” Owen reports. “The first, titled ‘Movable panels with nonlinear tracks,’ describes a sunroof system that uses multiple tracks to slide a panel along the top of the vehicle. ”

“The second patent, “Haptic feedback for dynamic seating system,” explores ways a vehicle could provide passengers with notifications of events via their seat,” Owen reports. “Rather than alerting users by beeps and visual cues, such as those used by systems to prevent lane drift, Apple suggests using the seat itself.”

