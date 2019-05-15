“Apple will offer its first look at watchOS 6 in just a couple of weeks at its Worldwide Developers Conference,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “From there, we can expect a same-day beta release for developers.”

“Apple does not offer watchOS public betas, but everyone will be able to give watchOS 6 a try when it’s released to the public in September,” Miller writes. “One of the most popular changes with every watchOS update is the addition of new watch faces… Bloomberg reports that Apple has a handful of new watch face designs coming with watchOS 6.”

“The Apple Watch has long been supported for unlocking a nearby Mac, but that authentication support is expected to expand with macOS 10.15 and watchOS 6 this year. Apple Watch users will be able to authenticate other operations on the Mac other than simple unlocks,” Miller writes. “One of the other new watchOS 6 features will reportedly be a new App Store app directly on the Apple Watch itself.”