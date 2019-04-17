“Owners of Sonos speakers in the U.S. and U.K. can now use Alexa voice controls for Apple Music, continuing the rollout of Apple’s service across Alexa-capable devices,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Beyond regional limits, the option requires a Sonos One or Beam, or else an Amazon Echo speaker linked to a Sonos system,” Fingas reports. “Listeners must further update the Sonos iPhone and iPad app and have the Apple Music Alexa skill enabled.”

“Apple Music has been accessible through Sonos speakers since 2015, but without any voice controls,” Fingas reports. “The speaker maker was also one of the first to support AirPlay 2.”

