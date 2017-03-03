“The streaming giant on Thursday revealed it now has 50 million paying subscribers, an increase of 10 million in five months,” Mogg reports. “Spotify announced the news in a short and sweet tweet thanking its growing army of paying subscribers for their loyalty.”
The “Apple Music streaming service, which launched in June 2015, reached 20 million paying subscribers toward the end of last year,” Mogg reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t worry, Eddy Cue is on the case. Just wait until Planet of the Apps debuts! (smirk)
Note also that this week, Apple hired Steve Savoca, formerly VP of content at Spotify, to head up Apple’s NYC label-relations.
