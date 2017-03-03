“Spotify is continuing to persuade music fans to hand over cold, hard cash in exchange for access to a massive library of tracks,” Trevor Mogg reports for Digital Trends.

“The streaming giant on Thursday revealed it now has 50 million paying subscribers, an increase of 10 million in five months,” Mogg reports. “Spotify announced the news in a short and sweet tweet thanking its growing army of paying subscribers for their loyalty.”

The “Apple Music streaming service, which launched in June 2015, reached 20 million paying subscribers toward the end of last year,” Mogg reports.

Time to achieve @Spotify paying subs 🎧: 0 ~> 10M = 4 yrs

10 ~> 20M = 13 months

20 ~> 30M = 9 mnths

30 ~> 40M = 6 mnths

40 ~> 50M = 5 mnths — Rich Greenfield (@RichBTIG) March 2, 2017

