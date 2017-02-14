“Apple now has a new TV show, a reality series showing app developers vying for new investment dollars. It’s called Planet of the Apps,” Edmund Lee reports for Recode. “Kitschy.”

“The series was designed to promote Apple Music, since that’s where the show will be distributed, but it’s actually a way to differentiate Apple Music from Spotify,” Lee reports. “Planet was produced by Ben Silverman, a former co-chair of NBC Entertainment who was also behind hit shows like Jane the Virgin and the U.S. version of The Office.”

We’re trying to do things that are unique and cultural… We think we have a real opportunity in the TV space to do that with Apple Music and shows and the things we’re trying to do aren’t being done by anybody else… – Apple’s Eddy Cue

