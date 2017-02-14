Apple Music’s new series, Planet of the Apps, celebrates the world of apps and the talented people who create them.

Hosted by Zane Lowe and featuring advisers Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk and will.i.am, the Planet of the Apps series highlights developers who have the vision to shape the future, solve real problems, and inspire change within our daily lives.

Planet of the Apps is co-produced by Propagate and Apple.

Direct link to video here.