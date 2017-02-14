Hosted by Zane Lowe and featuring advisers Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk and will.i.am, the Planet of the Apps series highlights developers who have the vision to shape the future, solve real problems, and inspire change within our daily lives.
Planet of the Apps is co-produced by Propagate and Apple.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shark Tank meets The Voice with Apps – and Macs, iPhone, and iPads! It’s Project Geeklight for Apple Music’s Apple nerds!
Uh, yeah.
Listen, it’s early here, so right now there’s a whole lotta meh going on. Let us get a coffee first. In the meantime, what do you think?
