“Yesterday, MBW broke the news that Apple is launching a new global division to work more directly with publishers and songwriters across the music business,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide. “Today, we can reveal that Apple Music is launching another new worldwide department – one which might ignite slightly less industry chatter, but which could prove even more important.”

“A transformation is coming to the way that Apple reports streaming data – both to the industry and to the public via its charts,” Ingham reports. “The move appears to be yet another shake-up taking place under new Apple Music global boss, Oliver Schusser.”

“According to a freshly-posted Apple Music job ad, the platform is building out an entirely new worldwide team to ‘enable data-driven conversations between Apple, labels, artists and the broader industry,'” Ingham reports. “Charts will, unsurprisingly, be a major focus of this new team. The job ad reveals that the successful candidate will ‘‘define and drive a clear strategy for Apple Music charts, including official charts for music and podcasts.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music’s streaming charts should be atop the music labels’ and artists’ lists.

SEE ALSO:
Oliver Schusser named new Apple Music chief as service passes 40 million subscribers – April 11, 2018
Apple Music hits 40 million paid subscribers milestone – April 4, 2018
Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers – March 12, 2018
Apple Music expands student membership pricing to 82 new countries – February 13, 2018
Apple Music poised to knock off Spotify – February 12, 2018
Apple Music was always going to win – February 6, 2018
Apple Music on track to overtake Spotify, become No. 1 streaming service in U.S. this summer – February 4, 2018
Apple Music and Spotify now account for the majority of music consumption in the UK – January 3, 2018
Spotify files for its IPO – January 3, 2018
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion lawsuit from music publisher – January 2, 2018
Apple Music passes Pandora and Spotify in mobile usage – March 29, 2017
Spotify hits 50 million paid subscribers – March 3, 2017
Apple Music surpasses 20 million paid members 17 months after launch – December 6, 2016
Oh ok, Spotify listeners are upgrading to Apple Music – July 19, 2015
Spotify CEO claims to be ‘ok’ with Apple Music – June 9, 2015