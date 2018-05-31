“A transformation is coming to the way that Apple reports streaming data – both to the industry and to the public via its charts,” Ingham reports. “The move appears to be yet another shake-up taking place under new Apple Music global boss, Oliver Schusser.”
“According to a freshly-posted Apple Music job ad, the platform is building out an entirely new worldwide team to ‘enable data-driven conversations between Apple, labels, artists and the broader industry,'” Ingham reports. “Charts will, unsurprisingly, be a major focus of this new team. The job ad reveals that the successful candidate will ‘‘define and drive a clear strategy for Apple Music charts, including official charts for music and podcasts.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music’s streaming charts should be atop the music labels’ and artists’ lists.
SEE ALSO:
Oliver Schusser named new Apple Music chief as service passes 40 million subscribers – April 11, 2018
Apple Music hits 40 million paid subscribers milestone – April 4, 2018
Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers – March 12, 2018
Apple Music expands student membership pricing to 82 new countries – February 13, 2018
Apple Music poised to knock off Spotify – February 12, 2018
Apple Music was always going to win – February 6, 2018
Apple Music on track to overtake Spotify, become No. 1 streaming service in U.S. this summer – February 4, 2018
Apple Music and Spotify now account for the majority of music consumption in the UK – January 3, 2018
Spotify files for its IPO – January 3, 2018
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion lawsuit from music publisher – January 2, 2018
Apple Music passes Pandora and Spotify in mobile usage – March 29, 2017
Spotify hits 50 million paid subscribers – March 3, 2017
Apple Music surpasses 20 million paid members 17 months after launch – December 6, 2016
Oh ok, Spotify listeners are upgrading to Apple Music – July 19, 2015
Spotify CEO claims to be ‘ok’ with Apple Music – June 9, 2015