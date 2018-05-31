“Yesterday, MBW broke the news that Apple is launching a new global division to work more directly with publishers and songwriters across the music business,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide. “Today, we can reveal that Apple Music is launching another new worldwide department – one which might ignite slightly less industry chatter, but which could prove even more important.”

“A transformation is coming to the way that Apple reports streaming data – both to the industry and to the public via its charts,” Ingham reports. “The move appears to be yet another shake-up taking place under new Apple Music global boss, Oliver Schusser.”

“According to a freshly-posted Apple Music job ad, the platform is building out an entirely new worldwide team to ‘enable data-driven conversations between Apple, labels, artists and the broader industry,'” Ingham reports. “Charts will, unsurprisingly, be a major focus of this new team. The job ad reveals that the successful candidate will ‘‘define and drive a clear strategy for Apple Music charts, including official charts for music and podcasts.'”

