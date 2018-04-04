“The number has grown by more than two million versus what Senior Vice President Eddy Cue noted at the SXSW interview about two weeks ago,” Wuerthele reports. “While neither Huon’s or Cue’s numbers are dated or precise, the expansion suggests that Apple Music growth rates are either still good, or climbing month-over-month.”
“Apple Music recently greatly expanded with a Music Videos section, initially announced as part of iOS 11.3, alongside a number of other updates,” Wuerthele reports. “Appearing in the Browse tab of the Apple Music tab, the Music Videos section highlights some of the video content produced to accompany songs streamable on the service.”
MacDailyNews Take: Boy, convincing people to have access to an immense library of recorded music for a relative pittance remains a long hard slog. That said, inexorably, Apple Music rises to the top!
Apple Music has rendered Spotify’s future decidedly dimmer.
The best customers are those who pay. As demonstrated by years of data, form disparate sources, those paying customers are also significantly more likely to be iPhone owners than those who’ve settled for poor iPhone facsimiles. A healthy portion of these coveted customers will leave for Apple’s comprehensive offering which offers better family rates, more music, likely exclusives, and seamless integration across all Apple devices. It’ll even work with crappy Windows PCs and Android phones eventually (not that those are likely to be Spotify’s paying customers, but whatever, some of them will join Apple Music and maybe even graduate to Apple devices because of it).
Spotify could quickly be left with an unprofitable system, with a dwindling music library because they cannot afford to pay music royalties. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2015
Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
