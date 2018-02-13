“It’s been roughly two years since Apple first launched its student discount for its subscription Apple Music service,” Shieber reports. “At the time, the half-off offer for the monthly subscription was available for students in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.”
“Like the initial offer, the sale price for students is available for up to four-years after an initial sign-up and those years have to be continuous,” Shieber reports. “Students who are enrolled in Masters programs are also eligible for the discount.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh ok. Sleep tight, Spotify.
