“Apple Music is expanding its subscription music service to 82 new markets — or nearly all of the countries where the service is available, according to people with knowledge of the company’s plans,” Jonathan Shieber reports for TechCrunch. “79 markets launched today and an additional three markets will go live February 26. Some countries where students memberships — verified by UNiDAYS — are now available include Israel, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Taiwan, the person said.”

“It’s been roughly two years since Apple first launched its student discount for its subscription Apple Music service,” Shieber reports. “At the time, the half-off offer for the monthly subscription was available for students in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.”

“Like the initial offer, the sale price for students is available for up to four-years after an initial sign-up and those years have to be continuous,” Shieber reports. “Students who are enrolled in Masters programs are also eligible for the discount.”

Read more in the full article here.