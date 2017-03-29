“Spotify may be the reigning leader when it comes to the largest number of paid subscribers for a streaming music service, but it’s Apple that comes out on top when their respective audiences translate into monthly unique users, specifically on mobile,” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch.

“Mobile analytics firm Verto has found that Apple Music attracted 40.7 million monthly unique users to its service in the U.S. in February,” Lunden reports. “In comparison, Pandora came in at number two with 32.6 million users, and Spotify took third place with 30.4 million unique users for the month. Others ranking highly among music apps include iHeartRadio, SoundCloud and Amazon Music. iHeartRadio took the fourth slot, while SoundCloud, which last week secured a $70 million credit line, took the fifth slot.”

“The reason why Apple Music brought in the most monthly uniques on mobile in the US is an interesting surprise,” Lunden reports. “According to Verto’s Connie Hwong, it comes down Apple Music’s three-month free trial, which more than doubles the amount of people who are listening using its app in the US: Apple last reported 20 million paying subscribers globally (not just the U.S.) for Apple Music in December 2016.”

