“Apple’s subscriber-account base in the U.S. has been growing about 5% monthly, versus Spotify’s 2% clip, according to the people familiar with the numbers,” Steele reports. “Assuming those growth rates continue, Apple will overtake Spotify in accounts this summer.”
Spotify “has periodically released global subscriber totals and just last month touted a new high of 70 million,” Steele reports. “Apple Music told The Wall Street Journal it now has 36 million, up from the 30 million it last reported in September.”
“By one standard, Apple Music has already passed Spotify. Including people who are still in free or deeply discounted trial periods leading up to paid subscription, Apple Music has a slight edge on Spotify in the U.S., according to one of the people familiar with the figures,” Steele reports. “Apple Music has three to four times the number of such trial users as Spotify, according to this person, in part because it doesn’t offer a free tier.”
“Launched in 2008, Spotify lets users listen to a library of more than 30 million songs on demand,” Steele reports. “Apple Music, introduced in June 2015, allows users to stream from a catalog of 45 million songs or play from their own iTunes library. Spotify is available in 61 territories, including the U.S. Apple Music is available in 115.”
MacDailyNews Take: Oh ok.
Tick-tock, Spotify.
Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]