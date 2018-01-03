“Spotify is pursuing a direct listing instead of a traditional float, causing both Silicon Valley and Wall Street to pay very close attention,” Primack reports. “If successful, it could change how some tech companies go public.”
“All indications are that Spotify wants to list in Q1, and timing of the confidential F-1 filing would support such a calendar,” Primack reports. “But yesterday came news that the company has been sued for $1.6 billion for copyright infringement.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run.
Musicians and the music industry undermine themselves by allowing their music to be streamed by “free,” ad-supported outfits. – MacDailyNews, December 17, 2015
