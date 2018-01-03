“Music streaming giant Spotify confidentially filed IPO documents with the SEC at the end of December, Axios has learned from multiple sources,” Dan Primack reports for Axios.

“Spotify is pursuing a direct listing instead of a traditional float, causing both Silicon Valley and Wall Street to pay very close attention,” Primack reports. “If successful, it could change how some tech companies go public.”

“All indications are that Spotify wants to list in Q1, and timing of the confidential F-1 filing would support such a calendar,” Primack reports. “But yesterday came news that the company has been sued for $1.6 billion for copyright infringement.”

