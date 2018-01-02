“Wixen Music Publishing filed the $1.6 billion lawsuit against Spotify on December 29th,” Ehrenkranz reports. “The music licensing company says it represents Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, Neil Young, Weezer, and the Beach Boys, among other artists.”
“Aside from the $1.6 billion in damages — which Wixen says is the summation of $150,000 per composition used without the proper licensing — the publishers are also seeking attorneys’ fees and costs and injunctive relief,” Ehrenkranz reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless:
Musicians and the music industry undermine themselves by allowing their music to be streamed by “free,” ad-supported outfits. –