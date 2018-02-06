“According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple Music is about to overtake Spotify as the most popular streaming music service in the United States,” Adam Clark Estes writes for Gizmodo. “Apple Music is adding new US subscribers at a monthly growth rate of 5 percent, while Spotify trails at 2 percent. It doesn’t take much math to realize that Apple poses a real threat to Spotify at something that Spotify essentially invented ten years ago.”

“As many suspected when it launched three years ago, Apple Music was bound to succeed simply because Apple is big enough and rich enough to will it so,” Estes writes. “Apple unveiled Apple Music in 2015 — which was really just a rebranded version of Beats Music, part of Apple’s $3 billion acquisition of Beats. It was clear how the new service would succeed. Because Apple could preload the service on iPhones, Watches, and Macs, the company could effectively tap into a new revenue stream without actually inventing anything.”

“If the Journal’s numbers are correct and the trends continue, Spotify might cease to be synonymous with streaming music,” Estes writes. “It looks like Apple will win again—not because the underdog can’t hack it but because money can buy success.”

