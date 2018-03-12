“Apple Inc’s streaming music service now has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February, the company said on Monday,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Apple’s number compares to 71 million premium subscribers at the end of 2017 at industry leader Spotify, which plans to list shares in the coming weeks on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT.”

“Apple said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, disclosed the most recent subscriber number for Apple Music at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas,” Nellis reports.

“Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers, and Pandora Media Inc. has 5.48 million total subscribers,” Nellis reports. “Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for its service, Google Play Music.”

