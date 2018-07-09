“Spotify, Apple and other streaming services do not publicly break down their subscriber counts by country, but they do report the figures to music distributors and record companies,” Anna Nicolaou reports for The Financial Times. “As of last week, Apple had between 21m and 21.5m US subscribers, while Spotify had 22m to 22.5m, according to industry executives. A year ago, Spotify had about 17m US subscribers to Apple’s 13m, these people say.”

“Music executives expect Apple to match Spotify in the US by next month. Apple should end the year with about 27m US subscribers to Spotify’s 24m, according to internal forecasts viewed by the FT,” Nicolaou reports. “Apple’s music service has also been growing faster than Spotify in the UK and Canada, countries that were heavy adopters of the iTunes store, these executives said.”

Globally, Spotify “said it had signed up 75m paying customers to the end of March, and expected that to increase to nearly 100m by the end of the year,” Nicolaou reports. “Apple most recently reported it had 50m subscribers as of May, although this includes people who signed up for a free trial, inflating the number… Daniel Ek, Spotify’s co-founder and chief executive, has brushed off concerns about Apple’s threat. ‘We don’t see any meaningful impact of competition,’ he said on a call with investors in May. ‘We don’t think that this is a winner takes all market.'”

Read more in the full article here.