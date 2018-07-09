“Music executives expect Apple to match Spotify in the US by next month. Apple should end the year with about 27m US subscribers to Spotify’s 24m, according to internal forecasts viewed by the FT,” Nicolaou reports. “Apple’s music service has also been growing faster than Spotify in the UK and Canada, countries that were heavy adopters of the iTunes store, these executives said.”
Globally, Spotify “said it had signed up 75m paying customers to the end of March, and expected that to increase to nearly 100m by the end of the year,” Nicolaou reports. “Apple most recently reported it had 50m subscribers as of May, although this includes people who signed up for a free trial, inflating the number… Daniel Ek, Spotify’s co-founder and chief executive, has brushed off concerns about Apple’s threat. ‘We don’t see any meaningful impact of competition,’ he said on a call with investors in May. ‘We don’t think that this is a winner takes all market.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “We don’t see any meaningful impact of competition” sounds nearly exactly like Research in Motion’s half-CEOs as they were sucked into whirlpool on their ride down the porcelain throne.
Apple Music has rendered Spotify’s future decidedly dimmer.
The best customers are those who pay. As demonstrated by years of data, from disparate sources, those paying customers are also significantly more likely to be iPhone owners than those who’ve settled for poor iPhone facsimiles. A healthy portion of these coveted customers will leave for Apple’s comprehensive offering which offers better family rates, more music, likely exclusives, and seamless integration across all Apple devices. It’ll even work with crappy Windows PCs and Android phones eventually (not that those are likely to be Spotify’s paying customers, but whatever, some of them will join Apple Music and maybe even graduate to Apple devices because of it).
Spotify could quickly be left with an unprofitable system, with a dwindling music library because they cannot afford to pay music royalties. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2015
—
Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
