“Long-time music industry analyst Mark Mulligan has watched Apple elbow its way into streaming, and has noted an emphasis on service businesses that could see Apple Music’s visibility grow further,” O’Kane reports. “Apple doesn’t share country breakdowns, but according to an analysis by Mr. Mulligan’s firm Midia Research, Apple Music pulled ahead of Spotify in the United States, the No. 1 recorded music market, in 2018 – with Apple at 26.3 million users and Spotify at 25.5 million.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sleep tight, Spotify.