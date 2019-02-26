“Apple Music is apparently coming to Google Home speakers, yet another sign that Apple’s famous walled garden is beginning to show cracks and that Apple is putting its services in front of as many people as possible as hardware device sales slow,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC.

“An option to link an Apple Music account appeared this week in the Google Home app, which is used to manage Google’s smart home devices like speakers and Nest cameras. But the sign-in process for Apple Music doesn’t work in the app yet. It was spotted on Tuesday morning before Google pulled it from the app later in the afternoon,” Haselton writes. “It seems likely that Google updated the Home app with the Apple Music option before it was ready.”

“The move might help persuade people to switch to Apple Music from other services, at least among those who own a Google Home as opposed to Apple’s more expensive HomePod speaker. The HomePod costs $349 — though retail partners often sell it for around $299 — while the Google Home Mini is much more approachable at $50,” Haselton writes. “Apple already offers an Android version of Apple Music, which has opened its music service up to the more than 2 billion monthly active devices that run Google’s operating system… Apple Music also recently launched on Amazon Echo devices.”

