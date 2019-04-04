“Amazon has brought Apple Music to Alexa smart speakers for the first time in the UK,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent.The feature was already available in the US but is slowly rolling out across the world.”

“It means that people are no longer limited to only Amazon Music and Spotify as ways for Alexa to play music,” Griffin reports. “Apple Music will work like those same services, allowing people to ask for a song or radio station and have it play from Apple Music.”

“Though it has been available on other platforms such as Android, and even other smart speakers like Sonos systems,” Griffin reports, “the tie-up with Alexa makes it the first time that Apple Music songs can be requested using a voice assistant that isn’t Siri.”

