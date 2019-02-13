“Apple does not operate any stores in India, where government regulations stipulate that foreign retailers must get at least 30% of their manufacturing materials from vendors in the country. For Apple customers… the only option is third-party service providers — listed on Apple’s Indian website. There are two kinds: Apple premium resellers (which have large product showrooms) and Apple authorized service providers (smaller stores that may offer only service without a showroom),” Dixit reports. “Customers in India say these outlets often provide terrible service, can take weeks to complete minor repairs, and set their own policies when devices are out of warranty.”
“In the near term, Apple’s partners are preparing to open a number of “flagship” premium reseller stores that will, at the very least, be larger than ones in India today, although it’s not clear if that will smooth out service,” Dixit reports. “As for an actual Apple-owned store in India, the company declined to say when one could arrive.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, with Ashish Chowdhary now leading India operations, Apple floundering around in that country will finally come to an end.
SEE ALSO:
Apple, other phone makers seek export incentives and tariff cuts to grow India production – January 25, 2019
Apple to meet with Indian government in Davos to discuss manufacturing in India – December 21, 2018
Apple struggles with iPhone sales in India, the world’s largest untapped market – December 18, 2018
No one wants a ‘cheap’ iPhone: Apple sells premium products – December 10, 2018
Apple appoints Nokia veteran Ashish Chowdhary to lead India operations – November 13, 2018
Here’s Apple’s plan to stop losing in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market – August 6, 2018
Apple sales execs depart as company flounders in India – July 16, 2018
Made-in-India iPhone 6s production underway as Apple looks to avoid Indian import tax – June 26, 2018
Apple ups iPhone prices in India as government hikes taxes on imported phones – December 18, 2017
India raises import tax on electronic products, including cellphones; move to hurt Apple – December 15, 2017
Apple slashes prices of iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 6s in India – September 14, 2017
Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers to make iPhones in India – August 1, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Modi meets with Apple CEO Cook ahead of President Trump today – June 26, 2017
Apple broadens their iPhone attack in India, the world’s second biggest mobile market – June 22, 2017
Apple is making old iPhones new again to win India – June 12, 201
Apple again asks Indian government to allow sale of certified refurbished iPhones in India – February 6, 2017
Indian IT minister says Apple plans to make iPhones in Bengaluru – February 3, 2017
Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India – January 25, 2017
Apple is ready to make iPhones in India, for a price – January 20, 2017
India to consider Apple request for tax breaks and policy exemptions with ‘open mind’ – January 18, 2017
Apple is horse-trading mightily with India – January 4, 2017
Apple appoints veteran executive to revive sluggish India sales as supply issues hamper iPhone X launch – December 19, 2017