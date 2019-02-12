“An executive formerly in charge of iPhone marketing for carriers, Frank Casanova, has a new title: ‘Senior Director, Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple Augmented Reality,'” Richard Lawler writes for Engadget.

“In a world where profits from iPhones, iPads and Watches may have already peaked, adding the flair of reality-enhancing features could encourage people to upgrade their phones earlier, if not buy all-new hardware like headsets,” Lawler writes. “Over the last couple of years Apple has tipped its vision of AR as something made for use in a shared world with people operating virtual objects as easily as real ones via ARKit-powered experiences.”

Lawler writes, “Putting someone like Casanova in place now is a hint at the importance of AR going forward.”

Read more in the full article here.