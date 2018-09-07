“Ben Brooks has two Apple screens on his desk but neither of them are plugged into the nearby Mac computer, which has been gathering dust for so long he cannot remember when he bought it,” Tim Bradshaw writes for Financial Times. “As chief executive of MartianCraft, he manages the software development consultancy and its 37 staff entirely from a pair of iPads. ‘I do all of my work from it,’ he said. ‘I always think it’s funny when people are dumbfounded by that.'”

“Any business manager could do the same, he said. ‘I have a hard time wrapping my head around people who say they can’t do it, when I know the kind of work that they are doing,'” Bradshaw writes. “But despite Apple’s efforts to sell the iPad as a tool for professionals, Mr Brooks remains in a minority, even among Apple aficionados.”

“Though sales of Apple’s once-pioneering tablet have started to show signs of recovery in the past few quarters, to 11.5m in the third quarter of this year, they remain far from the 26m peak of the first quarter in 2014,” Bradshaw writes. “Next week, at its annual iPhone launch event, many analysts believe Apple will try to revive the iPad, offering a radical redesign that will remove the device’s home button and add facial recognition technology similar to that of the iPhone X.”

Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Creative Strategies, “predicts the iPad could see its biggest upgrade cycle in years with the forthcoming improvements, the Apple Watch is now more important to Apple’s long-term future. ‘The market, I think, is bigger for the Watch than for the iPad,’ she said,” Bradshaw writes. “Jonathan Ive, Apple’s design chief, seems to agree, given his personal investment in the product.”

