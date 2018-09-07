“Any business manager could do the same, he said. ‘I have a hard time wrapping my head around people who say they can’t do it, when I know the kind of work that they are doing,'” Bradshaw writes. “But despite Apple’s efforts to sell the iPad as a tool for professionals, Mr Brooks remains in a minority, even among Apple aficionados.”
“Though sales of Apple’s once-pioneering tablet have started to show signs of recovery in the past few quarters, to 11.5m in the third quarter of this year, they remain far from the 26m peak of the first quarter in 2014,” Bradshaw writes. “Next week, at its annual iPhone launch event, many analysts believe Apple will try to revive the iPad, offering a radical redesign that will remove the device’s home button and add facial recognition technology similar to that of the iPhone X.”
Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Creative Strategies, “predicts the iPad could see its biggest upgrade cycle in years with the forthcoming improvements, the Apple Watch is now more important to Apple’s long-term future. ‘The market, I think, is bigger for the Watch than for the iPad,’ she said,” Bradshaw writes. “Jonathan Ive, Apple’s design chief, seems to agree, given his personal investment in the product.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPad will be just fine. Apple finally bringing Xcode to iPad Pro certainly wouldn’t hurt in helping developers and the world see the iPad as the personal computer it most certainly is.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
