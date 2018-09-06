“As we head toward Apple’s annual device announcement-palooza, it’s an interesting exercise to consider where we are in Steve Jobs’ vaunted, much quoted ‘Post-PC Era,'” Mark Lowenstein writes for Tech.pinions. “The fact of the matter is, that era never fully arrived, and it doesn’t look like it will, in the near- to medium- term future.”

“In just 18 months, we’ll be commemorating the 10th anniversary of the launch of the iPad,” Lowenstein writes. “Initially met with skepticism by many analysts and tech reviewers, the iPad’s quick out-of-the gate success led to Jobs’ famous ‘post-PC era’ quote a mere two months later.”

“My Techpinions colleague Ben Bajarin says that Creative Strategies surveys indicate that only about 10% of tablet users have ‘replaced their PC’ — a number that has held steady for several years,” Lowenstein writes. “And that 10% is concentrated in a handful of industries, such as real estate and construction. PC sales aren’t exactly surging, but they’re steady. Your average white collar professional today still carries around a smartphone and a laptop, with the tablet being an ancillary device, used primarily for media/content consumption… I’m not expecting the average consumer or business professional to be carrying with them a dramatically different mix of device types or # of devices in the medium term.”

