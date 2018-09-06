“In just 18 months, we’ll be commemorating the 10th anniversary of the launch of the iPad,” Lowenstein writes. “Initially met with skepticism by many analysts and tech reviewers, the iPad’s quick out-of-the gate success led to Jobs’ famous ‘post-PC era’ quote a mere two months later.”
“My Techpinions colleague Ben Bajarin says that Creative Strategies surveys indicate that only about 10% of tablet users have ‘replaced their PC’ — a number that has held steady for several years,” Lowenstein writes. “And that 10% is concentrated in a handful of industries, such as real estate and construction. PC sales aren’t exactly surging, but they’re steady. Your average white collar professional today still carries around a smartphone and a laptop, with the tablet being an ancillary device, used primarily for media/content consumption… I’m not expecting the average consumer or business professional to be carrying with them a dramatically different mix of device types or # of devices in the medium term.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll take awhile, but it the Post-PC Era will come. In 10 years, today’s twelve-year-olds will be hitting the workforce.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
