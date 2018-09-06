“The previous post was about a magistrate judge’s annoyance at Qualcomm’s gamesmanship,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “But what’s sure to cause Qualcomm and its lawyers a lot more headache is the pressure from two important summary judgment motions: the FTC’s motion in the Northern District of California seeking to clarify Qualcomm’s self-imposed obligation to license rival chipset makers and — which is what this present post is about — a motion by Apple and four contract manufacturers (Foxconn, Compal, Wistron, and Pegatron) in the Southern District of California, leveraging the Supreme Court’s 2017 Lexmark ruling against Qualcomm’s double-dipping practice.”

“Apple and its four contract manufacturers say that ‘Lexmark forbids this double-dipping,” Mueller writes. “The doctrine of patent exhaustion, which the Supreme Court clarified, upheld and reinforced in Lexmark, is fundamentally irreconcilable with the notion of a company selling chipsets and collecting patent license fees from the customers buying its chips. But Qualcomm appears to have believed for a long time that it would get away with it.”

