“Daring Fireball writer John Gruber sat down with Apple’s VP of marketing Greg Joswiak and VP of AR/VR engineering Mike Rockwell at the California Theatre on Tuesday for a live recording of his The Talk Show podcast,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

Announced during the WWDC keynote, was the feature that “iOS 12 more quickly ramps up peak performance when needed for a faster and more responsive experience on all supported devices, going all the way back to the iPhone 5s and iPad Air, both released in 2013,” Rossignol reports. “Gruber expressed that part of Apple’s emphasis on those performance improvements on stage must be to counter the notion of planned obsolescence, or the idea that it deliberately slows down older iPhones with software updates to drive customers to upgrade to the latest and greatest models. ”

Rossignol reports, “Joswiak quickly dismissed the idea as ‘about the craziest thinking in the world,’ and talked up iOS 12 as a ‘really good update.'”

