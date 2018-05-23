“Apple Inc. will give a partial refund to some customers who paid full price for iPhone battery replacements in 2017, its latest benefit to placate owners since disclosing it began curbing the performance of some of its smartphones last year to preserve battery life,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“The technology giant Wednesday said it would give a $50 credit to customers who replaced the battery in an iPhone 6 or older model between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, 2017,” Mickle reports. “The refund will reduce the cost of the battery replacement from $79 to $29, the rate Apple began offering in late December.”

“Apple said it would contact eligible customers by email over the next two months with instructions for obtaining the credit,” Mickle reports. “The refund offer comes more than two months after Apple wrote a letter to Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, saying it would consider providing rebates to customers. Mr. Thune had asked Apple about the possibilities of a rebate in a letter in January.”

