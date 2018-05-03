“But Apple later said that if it finds any phone damage that could hinder the replacement process, it will have to make the necessary repairs — and charge for them — before it can fit the battery,” Mogg reports. “While that may sound reasonable, the company now stands accused of being overly harsh in implementing the terms of the replacement service, with some iPhone owners claiming they’re being asked to pay large sums of money without good reason.”
Mogg reports, “An investigation carried out by the BBC reveals a range of stories from U.K.-based iPhone owners who say that Apple has been finding ‘unnecessary faults’ with their handsets, with the company refusing to replace the battery unless they pay for the repair first.”
“Josh Landsburgh sent his phone off to have the battery replaced in February,” Joe Allen reports for BBC News. “Two days later, he received an email from Apple pointing out a small dent to the edge of the phone, and quoting a cost of over £200 before it would make good on its battery promise… ‘They’re trying to regain trust and they come back to you with, ‘Give us more money than you were planning to initially.’ I think it’s just shocking, they’ve got enough money, they’re Apple,’ he told the BBC.”
MacDailyNews Take: That misplaced attitude of entitlement lies at the crux of many of the world’s problems today.
MacDailyNews Take: Batterygate was a mistake, but you don’t get to have all of your repairs taken care of gratis simply because Apple has more money than you regardless of whether you were planning on it initially or not.
From Apple’s “iPhone Battery & Power Repair” page, we quote:
If your iPhone has any damage that impairs the replacement of the battery, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the battery replacement. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.
It could not be any clearer.
