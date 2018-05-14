“While the Apple Store largely features products made by Apple, the company is increasingly featuring a mix of novel and useful iOS and Mac accessories,” Bonnington writes. “You can find wireless chargers, HomeKit-compatible smart home products, and even drones. And when you walk in one of 300 Apple retail locations this spring, you’ll also find a helmet alongside all those Apple devices and dongles.”
“Lumos is a connected bike helmet outfitted with controllable lights for added safety and signaling. Situated on the rear of the helmet, its array of 38 LEDs can light up to form a red triangle or white turn signal as additional visibility on top of traditional front and rear bike lights,” Bonnington writes. “The helmet was recently updated with two compelling new features centered around the Apple Watch. The first is the ability for the watch to discern your hand signals while riding, automatically illuminating the helmet’s turn signals when you do so. The second is convenient for those looking to track their workouts and daily activities: Whenever the helmet is switched on, it will automatically start recording your activity through Apple Health.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another cool, connected must-have for cyclists!
