“After using Apple Watch Series 3 for several days, it’s clear to me that LTE largely fulfills the promises made by the original Apple Watch. If the idea of getting away from your iPhone without being totally disconnected gives you peace of mind, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular is for you,” Hall writes. “Even without LTE, Apple Watch Series 3 delivers performance improvements and new features that can change how Apple Watch is used.”
“Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two flavors: GPS from $329 and GPS + Cellular from $399. You can buy the model with LTE and only activate service on a month-to-month basis so I highly recommend considering that model if you’re on the fence,” Hall writes. “[The new S3 chip] makes Apple Watch powerful enough to enable voice feedback from Siri which feels lightning fast now… I found myself giving Siri commands with more confidence and less awkwardness and frustration thanks to the new found responsiveness.”
“Apple Watch Series 3 feels like a major leap forward from the original Apple Watch, and both cellular and the dramatically improved Siri experience enables new uses over Series 2,” Hall writes. “Apple Watch has shifted from its experimental infancy to securing its place as an extremely motivating fitness coach and a practical escape from always being plugged in.”
Tons more, including many photos, in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: The world’s bestselling watch gets even better!
Apple has a winner on their
handswrists with the new Apple Watch Series 3 models!
SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models selling much faster than expected – September 18, 2017
Why the carriers must drop the Apple Watch LTE connectivity tax – September 15, 2017
How much Apple Watch Series 3 data plans will cost on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint – September 14, 2017
Apple Watch, the world’s best-selling watch, can now work without an iPhone – September 12, 2017
New Apple Watch Series 3 delivers built-in cellular with powerful new health and fitness enhancements – September 12, 2017