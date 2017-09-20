“Apple Watch Series 3 finally lets you make phone calls without carrying your iPhone thanks to optional LTE, but calling is only a part of what cellular enables for the watch,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Apple Watch Series 3 can be your dedicated tour guide on your wrist with Maps, your connection to friends and family with Messages, and your always-present personal assistant with Siri — and now even when you’re away from your iPhone.”

“After using Apple Watch Series 3 for several days, it’s clear to me that LTE largely fulfills the promises made by the original Apple Watch. If the idea of getting away from your iPhone without being totally disconnected gives you peace of mind, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular is for you,” Hall writes. “Even without LTE, Apple Watch Series 3 delivers performance improvements and new features that can change how Apple Watch is used.”

“Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two flavors: GPS from $329 and GPS + Cellular from $399. You can buy the model with LTE and only activate service on a month-to-month basis so I highly recommend considering that model if you’re on the fence,” Hall writes. “[The new S3 chip] makes Apple Watch powerful enough to enable voice feedback from Siri which feels lightning fast now… I found myself giving Siri commands with more confidence and less awkwardness and frustration thanks to the new found responsiveness.”



“Apple Watch Series 3 feels like a major leap forward from the original Apple Watch, and both cellular and the dramatically improved Siri experience enables new uses over Series 2,” Hall writes. “Apple Watch has shifted from its experimental infancy to securing its place as an extremely motivating fitness coach and a practical escape from always being plugged in.”

Tons more, including many photos, in the full review here.