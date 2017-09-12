“The Apple Watch has been a sleeper hit for the company,” Farhad Manjoo writes for The New York Times. “Though early reviews were mixed, Apple has steadily improved the device, and now the smartwatch is the best-selling watch in the world, according to Apple.”

“Today, Apple unveiled the third version of the device. It looks identical to the old version, but the new one carries a much-requested feature for the first time: It will come with a cellular chip, meaning it can access the internet even if it isn’t connected to your phone. Among other capabilities, the cellular version can make calls, send texts and stream music when you’re on the go,” Manjoo writes. “‘Now you have the freedom to go anywhere with just the Apple Watch,’ said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.”

“In a demo, an Apple employee made a live call [via her Apple Watch Series 3] to the keynote address from a paddle board in the middle of a lake,” Manjoo writes. “The new cellular version sells for $399; a WiFi-only version of the new version sells for $329, and you can still buy the older version for $249. The new watch will begin shipping on Sept. 22.”

