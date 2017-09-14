“Even though the wearable uses your existing wireless plan, LTE connectivity on Apple Watch Series 3 doesn’t come free,” Michael Simon reports for Macworld. “No matter your carrier, you’ll be paying a little extra in your monthly bill.”

“Apple Watch Series 3 pre-order will begin Friday, September 15 at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST through Apple.com or the individual carrier sites,” Simon reports. “The regular, Hermes, and Edition versions will ship the following Friday, September 22. The Nike Plus models will ship Friday, October 5.”

• Verizon customers will pay an extra $10 a month for the privilege of using an Apple Watch Series 3 on their plan using the NumberShare service.

• Apple Watch Series 3 data will cost $10 monthly on AT&T’s network under NumberSync.

• You’ll pay $10 a month on T-Mobile’s network for Apple Watch Series 3 with Digits.

• Sprint’s data plan for Apple Watch Series 3 costs $15 a month, but customers who sign up for auto-pay will get a $5 discount, bringing it down to the same $10 as the other three carriers.

