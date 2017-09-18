“Now, drawing intelligence from the wait times announced on the pre-order website, it notes that if you want the better-connected version, you’ll have to wait longer, 3-4 weeks. As a result, KGI has adjusted its forecast accordingly: ‘We estimate the pre-order weighting of the GPS + Cellular is 80-90%,'” Phelan reports. “Well, that’s quite a difference.”
Phelan writes, “Apple seems to have priced its best Watch very keenly, to encourage customers to pop for the top of the range – well, not necessarily Ceramic or Hermès which cost $1299 and up or $1149 and up respectively, but at least into the mid-range of the prices.”
MacDailyNews Take: Spending an extra $70 to get the cellular model is a no brainer (depending on your carrier and if you can stomach their Apple Watch rates).
