“Highly regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has today sent out a note to investors which details how sales of the new Apple Watch are going,” David Phelan reports for Forbes. “According to MacRumors, the latest version of the Apple Watch is doing particularly well in its LTE-capable version, called Series 3 With GPS + Cellular. KGI admits that the sales are different from its expectations before the announcement, saying, ‘we forecasted production weighting of the GPS + Cellular version would be 30-40%.'”

“Now, drawing intelligence from the wait times announced on the pre-order website, it notes that if you want the better-connected version, you’ll have to wait longer, 3-4 weeks. As a result, KGI has adjusted its forecast accordingly: ‘We estimate the pre-order weighting of the GPS + Cellular is 80-90%,'” Phelan reports. “Well, that’s quite a difference.”

Phelan writes, “Apple seems to have priced its best Watch very keenly, to encourage customers to pop for the top of the range – well, not necessarily Ceramic or Hermès which cost $1299 and up or $1149 and up respectively, but at least into the mid-range of the prices.”



