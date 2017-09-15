“An Apple representative explains to us in the video that watchOS will automatically switch to LTE connectivity when it loses connection with your iPhone as Apple Watch will also proactively monitor for the best connection,” Miller writes. “watchOS 4 also includes a new Explorer watchface that’s exclusive to the LTE model and you can get a clearer look at that in our video as well. The new Siri and Kaleidoscope watchfaces are also highlighted.”
Miller explains, “Apple also offered a bit more commentary on the red Digital Crown in our hands-on video, saying that it’s a purely stylistic choice to make it easy to distinguish between the cellular and WiFI-only Apple Watch models.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if any of those new Watch faces is strong enough to bump off our favorite Nike+ Watch face (Nike+ Run Club, Activity, Calendar, Time, and Dark Sky complications):