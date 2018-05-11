“Apple today has released the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support in a handful of new countries,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “With today’s additions, the smartwatch is now available in 16 different countries with LTE capabilities.”

“Starting today, Apple users in Sweden, India, Denmark, and Taiwan can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support,” Miller reports. “Since the Apple Watch Series 3 was released last year, it has gradually been expanding in global availability as more carriers add support for the smartwatch. ”

Miller reports, “Here is the full list of countries where Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is available: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden, the UK, United States, and Taiwan.”



