“Starting today, Apple users in Sweden, India, Denmark, and Taiwan can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support,” Miller reports. “Since the Apple Watch Series 3 was released last year, it has gradually been expanding in global availability as more carriers add support for the smartwatch. ”
Miller reports, “Here is the full list of countries where Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is available: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden, the UK, United States, and Taiwan.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the party Sweden, India, Denmark, and Taiwan!
SEE ALSO:
Series 3 is now the most popular Apple Watch – March 15, 2018
IDC: Global wearables market grew 7.7% in Q417 and 10.3% in 2017 as Apple Watch seized the lead – March 1, 2018
Apple Watch dominates smartwatch market – March 1, 2018
Apple Watch sets new all-time record for wearables shipments; ‘Apple has won the wearables game’ – analyst – February 7, 2018
Apple Watch sales momentum is growing; unit sales now rival those of Macintosh – January 23, 2018
Apple Watch Series 3 shipments predicted to rise to 23-25 million in 2018 – December 14, 2017
Apple Watch: The war for wearables is over, and Apple won – December 12, 2017
Canalys estimates Apple shipped 3.9 million Apple Watch units in Q317, despite strong demand outstripping supply – November 14, 2017
Two weeks with Apple Watch, leaving iPhone at home – November 10, 2017
When Apple Watch surpassed iPod – November 8, 2017
Ten days in with Apple Watch Series 3: I’m amazed by how quickly it integrated into daily life – October 19, 2017
Why Apple Watch Series 3 is a game changer – October 19, 2017
First week with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular): Connectivity makes for a truly smart watch – October 9, 2017
Macworld reviews Apple Watch Series 3: The wearable leader runs out to an insurmountable lead – October 6, 2017
Jim Dalrymple reviews Apple Watch Series 3: ‘Do yourself a favor and get one’ – September 20, 2017
Wired reviews Apple Watch Series 3: ‘For the first time ever, I love the Apple Watch’ – September 20, 2017
9to5Mac reviews Apple Watch Series 3: Unlocks new potential with LTE, dramatically improved Siri – September 20, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models selling much faster than expected – September 18, 2017
Why the carriers must drop the Apple Watch LTE connectivity tax – September 15, 2017
How much Apple Watch Series 3 data plans will cost on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint – September 14, 2017
Apple Watch, the world’s best-selling watch, can now work without an iPhone – September 12, 2017
New Apple Watch Series 3 delivers built-in cellular with powerful new health and fitness enhancements – September 12, 2017