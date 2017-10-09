“Apple’s flagship feature in this model is cellular connectivity,” Evans writes. “This means you’ll get that important call, message or notification even when you leave your iPhone at home. And while Apple says it doesn’t see its smartwatch as a replacement for your smartphone, the form factor will deliver all that some users need… You’ll get only one hour’s talk time on a single charge, so it’s unlikely most of us can rely solely on the Apple Watch just yet… Everything I’ve done with the device tells me that most people will find the watch happily lasts a full day, even with a couple of short LTE calls.”
“For me, the inclusion of a cellular connection within Apple Watch raises the bar in what the device is capable of,” Evans writes. “I’d argue that this connection makes the watch a truly smart watch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Its a game-changer, but, as Evans and many others have pointed out, it’s still a bit too much to be charging some $10 extra per month for the amount of data most people will be consuming via their Apple Watches.
