“I’ve been using Apple Watch since the first version shipped. I’ve grown so accustomed to using one that some of the things you might like about owning one yourself have become so much part of my daily life that I neglect to mention them here,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “That’s the thing about Apple Watch — it weaves itself so intimately inside your daily experience that you begin to use it unconsciously. Just like a watch. I use the device’s health, Activity, heart and fitness tracking features. I use it for Apple Pay, Maps, Siri questions, Messages, and (of course) for checking the time.”

“Apple’s flagship feature in this model is cellular connectivity,” Evans writes. “This means you’ll get that important call, message or notification even when you leave your iPhone at home. And while Apple says it doesn’t see its smartwatch as a replacement for your smartphone, the form factor will deliver all that some users need… You’ll get only one hour’s talk time on a single charge, so it’s unlikely most of us can rely solely on the Apple Watch just yet… Everything I’ve done with the device tells me that most people will find the watch happily lasts a full day, even with a couple of short LTE calls.”



“For me, the inclusion of a cellular connection within Apple Watch raises the bar in what the device is capable of,” Evans writes. “I’d argue that this connection makes the watch a truly smart watch.”

