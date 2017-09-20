“In talking to some of Apple’s execs after the Series 3 announcement, it’s clear that it marks a milestone for the Apple Watch. And after spending a week with it on my wrist, I have a theory: The Apple Watch is the next iPhone,” Pierce writes. “Apple obviously sees the iPhone X and beyond evolving into something else, a more powerful computer designed for augmented reality and the next phase of work and play. In that future, the Apple Watch would replace much of what we do on our phones now — the calls and texts, the smart-home and music controls, the constant back-and-forth with our virtual assistants. On a Watch, you could do all those things without the nasty, attention-sucking side effects. It separates all the iPhone’s tools from its toys.”
“It’s a nice idea, one that’s not quite finished yet,” Pierce writes. “But for the first time ever, I love the Apple Watch. And I’m going to keep wearing it.”
“The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first smartwatch I’ve ever used that felt like something more. Paired with a set of Bluetooth headphones (AirPods or otherwise), it becomes an awesome evolution of the iPod. Once you spend a few minutes culling your notifications, it’s a useful way to stay connected without being distracted. It hasn’t made me throw my phone out, but now I walk the dog and run out for coffee without it, because I can even pay from my wrist,” Pierce writes. “I go to the gym without my phone, which means I actually work out now instead of just sitting on the bench staring at Twitter. The Watch finally does free me from my phone, at least sometimes.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Pierce notes, due to the small battery size the tiny Apple Watch case affords, “you won’t replace your iPhone with a Watch because it just doesn’t last long enough. It’s more for the times when you’re on a run and need to make a call.”
Pierce explains: I can get a day of battery from the Series 3 with normal use — about the same as the Series 2 — but if I’m on LTE a lot, it’s more like four or five hours. Apple rates the phone-call-on-LTE battery life at one hour, which matches my testing. (Phone calls work remarkably well, by the way. The mic on this Watch works miracles.)
SEE ALSO:
9to5Mac reviews Apple Watch Series 3: Unlocks new potential with LTE, dramatically improved Siri – September 20, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models selling much faster than expected – September 18, 2017
Why the carriers must drop the Apple Watch LTE connectivity tax – September 15, 2017
How much Apple Watch Series 3 data plans will cost on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint – September 14, 2017
Apple Watch, the world’s best-selling watch, can now work without an iPhone – September 12, 2017
New Apple Watch Series 3 delivers built-in cellular with powerful new health and fitness enhancements – September 12, 2017