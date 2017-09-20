“This year’s Apple Watch looks just like last year’s Apple Watch,” David Pierce writes for Wired. “And yet, this is a completely different device. It now has LTE built in, and connects to the internet without needing your phone or even a Wi-Fi connection. For two years, the Watch was an iPod Touch. Now it’s an iPhone.”

“In talking to some of Apple’s execs after the Series 3 announcement, it’s clear that it marks a milestone for the Apple Watch. And after spending a week with it on my wrist, I have a theory: The Apple Watch is the next iPhone,” Pierce writes. “Apple obviously sees the iPhone X and beyond evolving into something else, a more powerful computer designed for augmented reality and the next phase of work and play. In that future, the Apple Watch would replace much of what we do on our phones now — the calls and texts, the smart-home and music controls, the constant back-and-forth with our virtual assistants. On a Watch, you could do all those things without the nasty, attention-sucking side effects. It separates all the iPhone’s tools from its toys.”

“It’s a nice idea, one that’s not quite finished yet,” Pierce writes. “But for the first time ever, I love the Apple Watch. And I’m going to keep wearing it.”



“The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first smartwatch I’ve ever used that felt like something more. Paired with a set of Bluetooth headphones (AirPods or otherwise), it becomes an awesome evolution of the iPod. Once you spend a few minutes culling your notifications, it’s a useful way to stay connected without being distracted. It hasn’t made me throw my phone out, but now I walk the dog and run out for coffee without it, because I can even pay from my wrist,” Pierce writes. “I go to the gym without my phone, which means I actually work out now instead of just sitting on the bench staring at Twitter. The Watch finally does free me from my phone, at least sometimes.”

