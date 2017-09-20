“A few early Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular reviewers noticed significant connection problems with their Apple Watch review units,” Serenity Caldwell writes for iMore.

“Essentially, the Series 3 GPS + Cellular watch tries to save battery life at all times by using your iPhone’s connection, or failing that, a Wi-Fi network,” Caldwell writes. “What’s happening here is that the watch is attempting to jump on a so-called ‘captive’ network — a public network with an interstitial login prompt or terms and conditions agreement. (You’ve probably seen these at a Starbucks, McDonalds, or Panera.)”

“In theory, the Apple Watch shouldn’t be allowed to connect to captive networks at all, because there’s no way for it to get through that interstitial layer. Unfortunately, watchOS 4 has a bug where captive networks are being recognized identically to normal saved Wi-Fi networks — so while you’re technically ‘connected’ to a network, you won’t be able to connect to the internet; nor will you be able to go to cellular, because the Watch’s auto-switching prevents you from connecting,” Caldwell writes. “Apple will be releasing a software fix at some point in the future to prevent this, but it’s a pretty frustrating bug to have run into so late in the process — did no engineers visit Starbucks while testing the Series 3 without their iPhone? In any case, no, this isn’t a problem with the watch’s Cellular service.”

