“In a note to investors on Wednesday, GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives called the Apple Watch Series 3 a ‘game changer release for Cupertino to open up this wearables category for the coming years,'” Don Reisinger writes for Fortune. “He added that the device’s ability to connect to wireless carrier networks ‘is clearly a catalyst for Watch sales heading into (the) holiday season.'”

“Ives estimated the company has sold 30 million units since the smartwatch’s release in 2015,” Reisinger writes. “He predicted that the Apple Watch Series 3 will boost sales from 14 million units during Apple’s prior fiscal year to 19 million this year. Ives added that Apple could sell 23 million units in its next fiscal year.”



“Ives said that the Apple Watch’s cellular connectivity is boosting customer demand,” Reisinger writes. “The analyst polled an unidentified number of prospective Apple Watch customers, and 80% of them said they’d prefer the LTE version over models without the connection. Better yet for Apple, 70% of Apple Watch Series 3 buyers are new smartwatch owners, indicating the company is expanding its customer base.”

