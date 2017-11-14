Canalys estimates market-leading Apple shipped 3.9 million Apple Watch units in calendar third quarter 2017. Apple posted its strongest quarter so far in 2017, thanks to the release of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).

Samsung was a distant second, shipping a mere 500,000 Samsung Gear S3 units during the quarter, according to Canalys’ estimates, while third place Huawei shipped a paltry 200,000 during the quarter.

“Strong demand for the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has dispelled service providers’ doubts about the cellular smartwatch not appealing to customers,” said Canalys Analyst Jason Low, in a statement. “Despite strong shipments, the Apple Watch Series 3 did not reach its full potential in Q3. It suffered limited availability as demand outstripped supply in major markets. Service providers had underestimated demand for the new Apple Watch. “In China, customers with high expectations are being driven away by the service disruption fiasco in the country. Besides bringing in more stock, operators should work on improving their remote service provisioning systems to cater for the expected higher demand in Q4,” said Low.



According to Canalys estimates, 800,000 Apple Watch units shipped in Q3 were cellular-enabled. In the quarter, Apple shipped one Apple Watch for every seven iPhone 7/8 series smartphones shipped. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) alone, despite constrained supply, outsold Samsung and Huawei smartwatches combined.